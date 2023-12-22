WINDSOR
Windsor

    • General Amherst High School property for sale

    General Amherst High School in Amherstburg, Ont. is now for sale. (Source: GECDSB) General Amherst High School in Amherstburg, Ont. is now for sale. (Source: GECDSB)

    The former General Amherst High School along with its parking lot have been put up for sale.

    The Greater Essex County District School Board is accepting offers for the building at 130 Sandwich Street West and the lot across the street.

    Bids will be accepted until Jan. 26, 2024.

    The former school and parking lot/vacant land on Fort Street are being sold separately.

    Information for interested bidders is available online

