The executive director of Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support says the Progressive Conservatives would be moving in the wrong direction.

Jayce Carver tells CTV News educating young people about gender identity saves lives.

"What we've seen in this space is that when trans youth are supported, statisrics show that even with one supportive person in their life, their suicide rate will drop by 90-percent."

A resolution at the Ontario PC convention on the weekend from parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen declares gender identity a "liberal ideology" and asks that references to it be removed from Ontario's sex-education curriculum.

Delegates at the convention voted in favour of having the resolution debated at next year's party gathering.

But Premier Doug Ford says he will not be moving forward with the proposed policy.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson says the motion was non-binding and not government policy.

Critics have called the resolution dangerous and called on the Premier to denounce it.

Egale Canada, an advocacy group for members of the LGBTQ community, called it transphobic, saying gender identity is protected in Canada's Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code.