GECSDB will not reinstate mask mandate in schools

In this May 18, 2021 photo, kindergarten students wear masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at the Milton Elementary School, in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) In this May 18, 2021 photo, kindergarten students wear masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at the Milton Elementary School, in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'

Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

Russian forces pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city that is a key battleground in Moscow's new onslaught to take control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

5 things to know for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Details emerge from Russia's occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear plant, the latest inflation report is set to be released today, and the woman who was shoved onto subway tracks in Toronto speaks exclusively to CTV News. Here's what you need to know today.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver