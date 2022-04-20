GECSDB will not reinstate mask mandate in schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board will not reinstate a masking mandate or any other health measures in its schools.

Board chairperson Alicia Higgison said they can't legally do so.

At Tuesday nights’ board meeting, Higgison said the board has been advised legally that they do not have the authority to make their own health measures.

Instead trustees have voted in favour of writing and sending a letter to top provincial officials advocating for COVID-19 measures like masking, social distancing and classroom capacity limits to be reinstated, following high rates of absenteeism.

Student trustee Page Hawkins said the letter should indicate the request comes from staff and parents and are not the views of students.

The letter will be sent to Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore and the local health unit.

A week ago, Moore highly recommended wearing a mask indoors but stopped short of a full mandate.