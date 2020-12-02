WINDSOR, ONT. -- A student at Northwood Public School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Greater Essex County District School Board

The board has reported a total of 82 cases since schools reopened in September.

The latest case at Northwood added to the board’s website late Tuesday night.

The school is located at 1100 Northwood St. in Windsor.

There is one GECDSB school in outbreak status. Frank W. Begley Public School Begley at 1093 Assumption St. is closed after 49 confirmed cases at that school.