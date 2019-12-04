WINDSOR, ONT -- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation confirmed they will be staging a one day walkout Wednesday as talks with the province stalled leaving all GECDSB schools closed.

In a release the board said, “this province-wide, full withdrawal of services impacts GECDSB elementary, secondary and continuing education schools making the school closures necessary.”

The job action comes after talks between the union and the province stalled Tuesday evening.

The province and the union gave conflicting reports on how talks went throughout the day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he presented the teachers with a new “framework” for negotiations but the OSSTF claimed there was no communication from the province since yesterday afternoon.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday.