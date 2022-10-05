Gas prices on the way up again

The shock of Wednesday’s $0.10 increase is expected to carry over to Thursday, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“Over two months since we've seen prices pushing up towards $1.68.9 which is what you're going to see at a lot of stations this time tomorrow,” said McTeague who adds this is the highest we’ve paid at the pump since Aug. 4.

McTeague says the increase has nothing to do with the upcoming long weekend. He points to today’s announcement by OPEC to cut oil production by two million barrels a day as a contributing factor.

He says a major deficit would normally be met by an increase in supply by North American governments.

“Unfortunately you don't have pipelines. You don't have the infrastructure,” McTeague said. “We have an attitude of divestment towards the oil and gas sector on a scale that is frankly incomprehensible.”

And that attitude is causing grief. People are cutting back while others cancel gas guzzling trips. “We wanna keep our costs in line,” said Kevin Kalaydjian, owner of Capri Pizzeria who is feeling the pinch in more ways than one.

“The suppliers (are)putting fuel surcharges on our bills and then now the gas prices for our drivers and just frankly for us too, picking up product or just driving home. It's tough.”

Sandra Crabb, who was in town to visit family, is paying more to fill her tank for the return trip home to Newcastle, Ont.

“Am I upset? Definitely,” said Crabb. “The prices are, it's outrageous. I have no idea why prices are going up like this. There's no reason for this.”

The price hike has far reaching impacts in our community, especially sectors that rely on volunteer drivers.

“A lot of our volunteers are calling in saying they can't make it anymore because of the gas prices. For them that makes a difference for their budget,” said Ali Bazzi who is food rescue manager for the UHC Hub of Opportunities. “The cost will hurt our operation.”

Marina Vadori used to visit the UHC Hub multiple times a week to supply the food bank at Immaculate Heart Parish. Those trips have been cut to one visit per week.

“We used to have home delivery. All by volunteers. They're not paid. We don't pay for the gas. We've stopped that as of October 1st,” said Vadori. “Fixed budget. You can't stop going places but you have to coordinate where you go.”