Gas line struck at commercial building in Tecumseh
A Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services truck is shown in this file photo Jan. 2, 2013. (Gina Chung / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 10:53AM EDT
Tecumseh firefighters are on the scene of a gas line struck in an industrial area near Manning Road and E.C. Row Expressway.
Crews were called to the 1700 block of Sylvester Drive to a commercial bldg.
Fire officials say all occupants and neighbouring business were evacuated, but have since been cleared to return to work.