Gas leak investigation leads to drug charges

Chatham-Kent police say a gas leak investigation led to drug charges for a Wallaceurg man.

Officers responded to Elgin Street in Wallaceburg to conduct a well-being check at 4:06 p.m. on Thursday. It was reported the man was inside a home that possibly had a gas leak.

Police say they arrived on the scene and learned the man was uncooperative as emergency crews investigated the suspected gas leak. He was arrested for breaching the peace.

Upon a search incident to arrest, police say he was found possessing a large amount of suspected cocaine.

The 49-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of distributing. He was released with a future court date.