WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Gas leak investigated on Wyandotte Street

    Gas leak on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 4, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Gas leak on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 4, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    A gas leak shut down a busy Windsor street on Wednesday.

    Wyandotte Street East was closed in both directions from Marion Avenue to Hall Avenue around 6:23 p.m.

    Windsor police officers were on scene assisting Windsor firefighters with the gas leak.

    Drivers were asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

    It was reopened around 7:40 p.m.

