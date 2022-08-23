Gas leak closes section of Front Road in Amherstburg

A section of Front Road in Amherstburg is closed due to a gas leak.

The Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment reports the issue in the 800 block of Front Road North on Tuesday morning.

Road Closure: 800 Block Front Rd North - road is closed due to a gas leak, please use an alternate route #Amherstburg -15465 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 23, 2022

Officers are asking drivers to use an alternate route.