Garge fire late Sunday in Windsor
No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Windsor on Sunday night.
Crews were called to the scene near Langlois Avenue and Ellis Street just after 10 p.m.
According to Windsor fire, the cause and damage estimate is under investigation.
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
Essential oils and a secret code name: Things you didn't know about the coronation
King Charles III's coronation will be held on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Here are some little-known facts about the ceremony:
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
Teen dead after 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
In Macron's France, streets and fields seethe with protest
In France, a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 -- and a country again seething with anger against its leaders -- graduating from bystander to demonstrator is a generations-old rite of passage.
Is the David porn? Come see, Italians tell Florida parents
The Florence museum housing Michelangelo's Renaissance masterpiece the 'David' invited parents and students from a Florida charter school to visit after complaints about a lesson featuring the statue forced the principal to resign.
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
-
Northern lights, parking lot arrest, 'BORGs': Here are the most-read stories of the week
From an exploration of a new youth binge drinking trend, to a dazzling natural phenomenon spotted in the sky over southern Ontario, here are CTV Kitchener's most-read stories of the week.
-
Kitchener Rangers end regular season with loss in London, playoffs against Windsor locked
The Kitchener Rangers didn't end the regular season the way they hoped, but now have a clear picture of what their postseason will look like.
London
-
Two people rescued from Thames River
London fire crews made a rescue in frigid waters on Sunday, saving two people after their kayak capsized in the Thames River
-
E-Bike battery causes $50,000 fire: LFD
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London on Sunday. Crews were called to the scene on Rideout Street early Sunday morning that temporarily displaced several people from their units.
-
Single motor bike collision leaves one dead and other with serious injuries
One person is dead while another remains in hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a single vehicle collision involving a motor bike on the former River Road Golf Course in East London near the Thames River
Barrie
-
Hospice Muskoka left without funding in Provincial budget
Hospice Muskoka is pleading for help after being left without additional funding for palliative care beds by the Provincial government.
-
Story Book Park Road closed in Meaford, Ont. for death investigation
Grey Bruce OPP have closed a section of Story Book Park Road in Meaford, Ont. for a death investigation.
-
Driver charged with impaired after crashing through fence in Gravenhurst, Ont.
A Gravenhurst, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a fence early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Has inflation increased your debt?
Inflation is now forcing some Canadians to find different ways to afford day-to-day expenses.
-
-
Hwy. 17 partially closed north of the Sault due to a commercial motor vehicle crash
A crash involving a commercial vehicle north of the Sault has completely closed Highway 17 from Highway 101 East in Wawa, Ont. to Frater Road before noon Sunday, the eastbound lane reopened around 7p.m.
Ottawa
-
Carleton University education workers on strike
About 3,000 education workers at Carleton University will strike on Monday after the union and the university failed to come to an agreement by the midnight deadline.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be in Ottawa today, with a schedule that includes meetings with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and NCC officials, and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New armed forces housing benefit won't help Petawawa troops, realtor warns
The Canadian Armed Forces is introducing a new housing benefit to help troops find affordable accommodations. A realtor says the benefit won't help military members in Petawawa, Ont.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 cars in Mississauga
Police say one person is dead after a collision in a city west of Toronto shortly before midnight last night.
-
Toronto set to make hybrid council meetings permanent
Toronto city councillors are set to make hybrid public meetings permanent.
-
One person seriously injured after stabbing on Toronto bus
One person has been seriously injured after a late-night stabbing on a Toronto bus.
Montreal
-
Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after snow fort accident
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed Sunday in the woods behind a Saint-Ubalde home, in the Portneuf RCM.
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal to get mixed bag of rainy conditions, temperatures to approach double digits
Montreal is expected to get a mixed bag of weather conditions this week as rainy, balmy days could come with temperatures approaching double digits.
Atlantic
-
RCMP cancels emergency alert for woman in Indian Brook, N.S.
An emergency alert involving “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook, N.S., has been cancelled, police say.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
Winnipeg
-
‘When are we going to see action?’: The changes needed for Manitoba’s cannabis rules
Nearly five years after the legalization of marijuana in Canada, one local cannabis retailer feels Manitoba should be more proactive and flexible when it comes to regulating pot sales in our province.
-
Jones, Laing win national mixed curling doubles title
Sunday before a thoroughly packed house in Sudbury, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing capped a masterful performance at the 2023 Canadian mixed doubles curling championship to add yet another national gold medal, and their first as teammates.
-
Calgary
-
Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families say.
-
KLM flight en route to Calgary following detour back to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
-
Calgary Flames sign 1st-round pick Matthew Coronato to entry level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed first-round draft pick Matthew Coronato to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Edmonton
-
-
What you need to know about the regimental funeral Monday
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
Vancouver
-
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they're being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
-
Nanny who was fired after cancer diagnosis awarded $45K in B.C. discrimination case
A temporary foreign worker from the Philippines who was fired from her job as a caregiver after a cancer diagnosis has been awarded over $45,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Downtown Eastside crash sends 3 pedestrians to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, according to authorities.