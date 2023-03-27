Garge fire late Sunday in Windsor

A garage fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Street in Windsor on March 26, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter) A garage fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Street in Windsor on March 26, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver