WINDSOR, ONT. -- A campaign for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day has the community planting seeds for change.

In honour of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday a social media campaign had people sharing gardening pictures using #UprootElderAbuse and #WEAAD2020 and videos to help “plant the seed for change”

“Planting trees and seedlings this year symbolizes the connection between older adults and the planet we all dwell on,” a news release from Family Services Windsor-Essex stated.

The organization said environmental crises are connected to increased vulnerability and the violation of the human rights of elders. Noting in times of disasters older adults are often the most vulnerable.

In addition to the campaign, Family Services Windsor-Essex also drew attention to scammers who are using COVID-19 to target seniors. It said they are imitating government websites and representatives regarding Canadian Emergency Response (CERB) benefits.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received 500 COVID-19 scam related calls since early March.

“Let’s recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with renewed conviction and energy, to uproot elder abuse and plant a seed for change,” the release said.