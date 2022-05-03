Gardening can be harmful to pets, humane society asks pet owners to do some research before planting

While some of us are turning our thoughts to the great outdoors, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society asks we consider the well-being of our pets.

The organizations asks people to do some research before planting in areas pets can access.

The humane society says many kinds of products can be harmful and suggest people look for alternatives.

Mulch

Use Avoid

Shredded Pine Cocoa Mulch

Cedar or hemlock

bark

Bug Repellent

Use Avoid

Neem Oil Toxic pesticides

Castor Oil Snail Bait

Canola Oil Fly Bait

Coffee grounds

Fertilizer

Use Avoid

Manure Fertilizers with iron

Seaweed Carbamates or compost

Fish emulsion organophosphates

Plants and Flowers

Use Avoid

Roses Azalea

Sunflowers Daffodils

Snapdragon Daisies

Hibiscus Oleander

Marigolds Sago Palm

Zinnia Tulips

Experts suggest pet owners be mindful of any sharp gardening tools which might hurt paws.

They add gardening is a great hobby which, with some care, will be safe for pets.