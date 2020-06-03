WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tecumseh residents are reminded starting Thursday only garbage in hard-sided containers will be collected.

Town council allowed households two extra bags at the curb in late April because Windsor’s drop-off depot was closed.

Mayor Gary McNamara says with the reopening of the depot and other transfer stations in the county, Tecumseh is returning to the original policy.

McNamara added, “…we are moving back to our original waste restrictions which were put in place to reduce rodents and urban wildlife.”

Town officials say it is also important to note that Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority will no longer accept plastic bags in blue boxes, items placed in bags for recycling, or blue boxes found with bags in them will not be collected on recycling day.