

CTV Windsor





No one was injured following a fire near Leamington that caused extensive damage to a garage, trailer, and barn.

Fire crews spent the night battling the fire at a residence in the 500 block of Highway 77. As a result the highway was closed between Road 5 and Road 6.

The Leamington Fire Department was on scene around 1:20 a.m. reporting that the fire has spread from a garage to a trailer and barn on the property.

A total damage estimate has not been released but no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.