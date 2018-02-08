Garage fire on Chappell causes $125,000 damage
Windsor fire responded to a garage fire on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 3:51PM EST
Windsor fire responded to a garage fire on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at the corner of Chappell and Myrtle just after 2 p.m.
There was nobody home at the time, but the homeowner rushed to the scene.
The cause of the fire remain undetermined. Damage is set at $125,000.