G2 driver stopped going 162km/h on E.C. Row Expressway
A novice driver is facing the consequences of being stopped for speeding on a Windsor road.
Windsor police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped an 18-year-old G2 driver for travelling 162 kilometres per hour in a posted 100km/h zone.
It took place at E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Road on Wednesday.
The driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
This 'prolific' Canadian actor is appearing on Canada Post's newest stamp
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
Kitchener
-
'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
WRPS to ask for $16.3M budget increase as talks get underway
Region of Waterloo budget talks got underway in earnest Wednesday with a pair of meetings, including discussion about the police budget.
-
Brantford residents show support for SC Johnson amidst battle to keep plant in town
There was an outpouring of support for SC Johnson at a Brantford council meeting Tuesday evening, as the city works to keep the company's main plant in town.
London
-
Car flips onto roof in north London crash
Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.
-
Teen girl charged after altercation involving a knife
Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road, police said a teenage girl got into an argument with another girl she knew.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman continues for third day in Windsor
For a third day, cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman is continuing in a Windsor courtroom. Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser saying to Veltman, 'You knew you committed a terrorist attack on Jun 6, 2021, in your mind Sir.'
Barrie
-
Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte closed 'all day' following tractor-trailer crash
A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte will be closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.
-
Alliston, Ont., Honda plant to begin production on Civic Hybrid next year
Honda Canada announced it would start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its Alliston, Ont. plant.
-
Drug trafficking charges laid following police raid at Barrie business
Armed officers raided a downtown Barrie business Wednesday, taking several people into custody.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Woman charged with assault, break and enter in Sudbury
A 27-year-old woman has been charged in Greater Sudbury after an incident Tuesday at the city's largest family housing complex, formerly known as Ryan Heights, located in the Flour Mill area.
Ottawa
-
Senators owner says there's 'alignment' on goal to build new NHL arena in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says the fans, politicians and the National Capital Commission appear to be in "alignment" on the desire to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa.
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
-
Unifor issues 72-hour strike notice for St. Lawrence Seaway workers.
Unifor says workers for the St. Lawrence Seaway could strike as early Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP tables motion calling on Doug Ford to release personal phone records
The Ontario NDP has put forward a motion calling on Premier Doug Ford to disclose the contents of his personal phone and email accounts.
-
Ontario public elementary teachers voted for a strike mandate. What does this mean?
What you need to know about Ontario's public elementary teachers' strike mandate.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough hit-and-run
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cliffside area in Scarborough late Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Montreal police suspect murder after man's body found downtown
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was found in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.
Atlantic
-
Arthur Irving no longer chairman of Irving Oil, retains advisory role for the company
Arthur Irving is no longer the chairman at Irving Oil, but rather holds the title of chairman emeritus, meaning he will maintain an advisory role for the board.
-
Halifax police lay charges one year after alleged Dalhousie homecoming assault
Halifax police have arrested a man for an alleged aggravated assault that happened one year ago during unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming events.
-
New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland honoured with new stamp
Canada Post has released a new stamp honouring New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy machinery, snowmobiles and trucks among $375K in stolen property seized from home: RCMP
Stolen heavy machinery, trucks and off-road vehicles have been found at a property in Gilbert Plains, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
-
Winnipeg looking for feedback on reduced speed limits
The City of Winnipeg is looking for feedback on reducing speed limits in residential areas.
Calgary
-
1 dead in crash on southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the northeast section of Stoney Trail.
-
Calgary is 48-hours away from it's coldest stretch since April
The window is closing on comfortably finishing that last minute yard work, and Thursday and Friday would be a good time to prep the vehicle for the colder months.
-
Calgary police officer shot during Thursday exchange of gunfire
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians flee homes after fire breaks out next door
Three families in south Edmonton fled their homes because of a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Trudeau blasts Smith for pension-exit plan while Smith questions CPP board's honesty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, telling Premier Danielle Smith in a letter that the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Leduc schools put in hold-and-secure after threats against students charged, 'violent assault'
Two schools in Leduc were placed in hold-and-secure mode on Wednesday as a result of threats made in connection with an assault earlier in the week, RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters to 'call out' Vancouver mayor during vigil outside city hall
A protest and vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening outside of Vancouver City Hall as the war between Israel-Hamas enters its 12th day.
-
B.C. man fined $5,100 for 'unlawfully harvesting' Roosevelt elk
A resident of Vancouver Island has been handed a $5,100 fine and a two-year hunting ban for "unlawfully harvesting" a Roosevelt elk, according to conservation officers.
-
Hard Rock Casino getting rebrand, Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant
The Hard Rock Casino in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is getting a rebrand later this year, along with a new Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant.