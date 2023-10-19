G2 driver stopped going 162km/h on E.C. Row Expressway

A novice driver is facing the consequences of being stopped for speeding on a Windsor road.

Windsor police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped an 18-year-old G2 driver for travelling 162 kilometres per hour in a posted 100km/h zone.

It took place at E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Road on Wednesday.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.