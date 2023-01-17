G1 driver facing charges after Tecumseh traffic stop

A Leamington man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop in Tecumseh.

According to OPP, the 32-year-old man was stopped on Highway 3 for stunt driving.

The driver was also found to be a G1 licensed driver and was unaccompanied, no insurance and the plates were not authorized for the vehicle.

Police are warning drivers to slow down, and make sure all your documents are up to date.