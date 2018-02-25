

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg council will debate the future of police in town Monday.

Windsor police say their offer to take over policing responsibilities is an excellent bid, but some residents want to keep their own force.

"No matter what the decision is there will be those who are happy with it and those who aren’t,” said Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

Windsor chief Al Frederick is confident if they were to take over, residents in Amherstburg would see a positive change.

“They'll get a superior level of service than they currently have, at a reduced rate. I'm confident that we can provide that."

It's estimated the town would save $.5 million annually while adding services such as a K-9 unit.

"We still keep all of the same people who work in the town of Amherstburg today, working in the same police cars, patrolling the same streets, using the same police station,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

But council could defer the issue to a later date, even put the issue to a referendum in the upcoming municipal election.

"Having it linger on I think is just going to perpetuate some of the bad feelings that have come along with is," DiCarlo said.