Furniture sale gone wrong results in two people charged with assault: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say two people have been charged for assaulting someone trying to sell them a piece of furniture.
Officers began investigating an assault complaint around 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police learned the alleged victim met two men to sell them a piece of furniture. Police say the two men refused to pay and assaulted the victim.
The person sought medical attention for the injuries. The two men were located and arrested.
A 16-year-old Wallaceburg male and a 44-year-old Wallaceburg man were charged with assault. They were transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date.
