Funeral arrangements have been made for a Windsor firefighter who died after a climbing accident while off-duty in Collingwood.

Wesley Orr, 25, died Friday while visiting Blue Mountain.

The obituary says as it was “a result of a climbing accident goofing around.”

Police say he was trying to climb the outside wall of a building at Blue Mountain Village around 3 a.m.

Police believe Orr lost his footing and fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Orr is being described as an adventurer, passionate about the outdoors, and a committed firefighter.

Visitation is at the Windsor Chapel at 11677 Tecumseh Rd on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a firefighters walk through at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services for will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Cremation to follow.

Sympathy donations in memory of Orr may be made to the Windsor Professional Firefighters Benefit Fund "Sparky's Toy Drive". Online condolences and shared memories of Wesley may be shared at www.windsorchapel.com.