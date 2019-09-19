

CTV Windsor





A funeral will be held this weekend for a LaSalle woman who died in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.

Alishia Liolli, 27, died after the full force of Dorian hit the Caribbean islands on Sept. 1.

Liolli had moved to the Bahamas in 2013 where she helped build and run a program for adults with autism. She lived with her husband, three step-children and her 17-month-old son, who is a Canadian citizen.

Her mother, Josie McDonagh, could not get in touch with her daughter or her son-in-law for days as she frantically posted for help on various websites.

Her cremated remains are being brought back to Windsor on Thursday afternoon.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue.

A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at Assumption Church.

Her obituary says "Alishia was compassionate and giving; she went above and beyond to help everyone. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness."

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alishia’s memory may be made to Autism Services of Windsor & Essex County.