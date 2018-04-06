

CTV Windsor





Funeral arrangements have been made for a 27-year veteran of the Lakeshore fire department.

Station 3 District Chief Joe St. Louis died after a violent assault on March 24 sent him to hospital with life- threatening injuries.

He passed away in hospital a few days later on March 29.

Michael Hiller, 43, of Windsor has been charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Visitation for St. Louis continues Friday between 7 and 9 p.m. at the Families First funeral home on Lauzon Road.

Funeral services will be held at the Good Shepherd Church in Tecumseh.

A service for family and friends will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m.