WINDSOR -- A Windsor home was destroyed by fire late Saturday night and a family has been displaced.

Fire crews attended the scene at 423 Logan Ave., where heavy fire and smoke were reported, shortly after 11 p.m.

Three adults and two children were able to escape the blaze and there were no injuries.

The family is in shock and are currently staying in a hotel until Tuesday, thanks to the help of the Red Cross.

A Facebook post says that the family lost everyting in the blaze.

It says the family was celebrating the birthday of a one-year-old boy. Later in the night, fire erupted and the family was lucky to get out alive.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family.

It took fireighters about four hours to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the cause is undetermined due to the extensive damage, which is pegged at $250,000.