WINDSOR, ONT. -- A fundraiser hosted by University of Windsor students from the school’s Medlife chapter hopes to show how much heart the city really has.

Due to COVID-19, the organization which partners with low-income communities in Latin America and Africa to improve access to medicine, education and community development initiatives is unable to be on the ground in these areas and is instead holding its Moving Mountains Fundraiser.

“Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have been unable to go on a service learning trip, and our organization has been working on ways to support underprivileged communities in South America,” University of Windsor’s Medlife chapter president Mohammed Abdulaziz said in an email to CTV Windsor.

There are more than 264 Medlife chapters across North America, in addition to service trips, the organization has a Medlife Project Fund which aims to raise money to send to impoverished communities around the world.

“Our current initiative is the Moving Mountains Fundraiser, where over 100 plus Universities across North America have participated in raising money for food, water, and supplies to communities that simply do not have the privileges we are so blessed to have,” Abdulaziz said.

The fundraiser will be held on July 17, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. where UWindsor students will be contacting people to try and raise as much money by contacting as many people as they can to raise as much money as possible in an hour.

So far, the best performing University in North America is Queens who raised almost $9,500 in one hour to send to vulnerable families impacted by COVID-19 raising $9,500 in one hour.

“Our Windsor chapter is looking to show that our smaller community has more heart and spirit than our size suggests, and we are going to put our best foot forward for our fundraiser on July 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., having a friendly competition with UOttawa and McMaster University to see who can raise the most money,” Abdulaziz said.