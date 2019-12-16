WINDSOR -- Hundreds of people gathered at the Water's Edge Event Centre for a Christmas dinner to raise for the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.

The tragic blaze took place on Oct. 27, that gutted the 107-year-old church, causing $1 million in damage.

Since the fire, mass has been taking place at Riverside Baptist Church.

About $4,500 was raised Saturday night.

A GoFundMe page has been organized to help rebuild the church.

The community is also holding a musical equipment drive.

The church lost all its sheet music and instruments in the fire.