Fundraiser helps Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church after fire
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 9:39AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 16, 2019 9:42AM EST
Smoke billows from a church as crews battle the fire in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Hundreds of people gathered at the Water's Edge Event Centre for a Christmas dinner to raise for the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.
The tragic blaze took place on Oct. 27, that gutted the 107-year-old church, causing $1 million in damage.
Since the fire, mass has been taking place at Riverside Baptist Church.
About $4,500 was raised Saturday night.
A GoFundMe page has been organized to help rebuild the church.
The community is also holding a musical equipment drive.
The church lost all its sheet music and instruments in the fire.
