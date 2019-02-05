

CTV Windsor





The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says it may have its traditional funding cut off.

That’s because the local racing group and the Ontario Harness Horse Association may have to join a competing association called COSA – the Central Ontario Standardbred Association.

The OHHA claims the decision was made by the new Ontario Racing board without any consultation of racing participants in Ontario.

The OHHA has 2,400 members.

Mark Williams, the president of the LHRA, says in a statement “we believe the vast majority of horse people that race at our racetrack have no desire to become members of any other Association and that they believe that they are most effectively represented by their current affiliation with OHHA.”

Williams adds he is concerned their purse money will disappear.

“As an operator of a raceway in Ontario we believe that if there is going to be a change in representation that it should be done in a democratic way where the individuals affected will have the final say,” adds Williams.

Williams and Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain will be in Toronto later this week to raise their concerns at Queen’s Park.

Lakeshore, along with Sarnia and Peterborough, refused to sign a 19-year deal with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation last April, and instead opted to maintain an existing agreement for another two years.

The Leamington track has a 13-race schedule offering a purse of $3,500 per race, which Bain argues is considerably smaller than other tracks in Ontario.