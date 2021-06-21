WINDSOR, ONT. -- Canada will be lifting most international travel restrictions for Canadians, permanent residents, and certain foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated, effective 11:59 p.m., on July 5.

Travellers who are currently able to enter Canada under the existing rules and are fully vaccinated will be able to do so without having to self-isolate for 14 days, taking a test on day eight, or having to stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival.

“The border can’t stay closed forever,” says medical office of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We are seeing the benefits of the vaccination and how it is helping to prevent the ongoing transmission of the disease… Being fully vaccinated is critical.”

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, travellers will have had to have received a full series of a vaccine, or a combination of vaccines that have been authorized by Health Canada— Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Proof of vaccination will be required in order to be exempted from the quarantine measures, and travellers are being asked to either have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation, and will have to submit COVID-19-related information into the federal government’s ArriveCAN app before arriving in Canada.

The government continues to “strongly advise” that Canadians avoid non-essential travel outside of the country.