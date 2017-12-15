

There’s a new addition at the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex in Windsor, and it’s considered "life-changing.”

Friday marked the official opening celebration of the new, fully accessible family change room at the facility on Drouillard Road.

Resident Jennifer Locknick says the change room at the pool has improved her life and that of her son's.

“With my son being special needs, there are a lot of distractions in a change room, showers running, people in there, on their phones, predators,” says Locknick. “Anything could happen with him walking through.”

Kayla Lessard is a member of the Ford City Residents in Action program. She tells CTV Windsor the neighbourhood really needs accessibility for all.

“The family change room will provide families with the ability to come in and use the room easily, and have all the programs available to them,” says Lessard.

The City of Windsor funded the $1-million project with financial support from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

Work on the project included the construction of an accessible family change room area, an accessible change table, and a separate barrier free entrance to the pool deck area.

The space allows families to get ready to use the swimming area in dedicated, private rooms without parents having to be separated from their children, and is designed to match the existing facility exterior with a contemporary and bright interior space.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and councillor Ed Sleiman applaud the new room.

“The space makes things easier for families, and allows for those with accessibility limitations to get ready in private and to benefit from the assistance of physical aids, with support from family members if needed” says Dilkens.

“This facility was the only one that did not have a family change room, and now it is real and I am so happy to see it,” adds Sleiman.

“This CIP150 investment is a community-building project to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. There’s no better way to mark this milestone than to celebrate the places that bring us together -- the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.