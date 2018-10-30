

CTV Windsor





It's going to be at least eight more weeks before work on the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be complete.

The work was expected to be finished by the middle of June, then July, then October, but now the renovations in the tunnel will not be done until the end of the year.

The delays on the renovations are frustrating for many, including commuters and business owners.

“What we don't appreciate is the delay after delay after delay," says corporate leader Carolyn Brown.

Windsor's transportation services has been told the overnight closures will continue until New Year's Eve.

“On the Windsor side we're frustrated," says Brown.

Brown says the board budgeted for reasonable delays, initially estimating a loss in toll revenue at $740,000, a number will that will now climb.

But Brown never expected the work would last this long.

“Oh it's a marriage of excuses or reasons," says Brown.

Brown tells CTV News she's learned there have been issues with the installation of new anchors for the ceiling, forcing overnight closures to continue, cutting into revenue both for the tunnel and downtown businesses.

“It is an inconvenience and we want that tunnel back at the 24/7 operation," says Brown.

Downtown Windsor BIA chair Larry Horwitz believes businesses are taking a financial hit.

“To have one more exasperating situation is frustrating," says Horwitz. "It affects tourism, it affects business. It's a negative, but we're hoping that the future will be positive."

Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore says the tunnel bus has remained in operation, using the Ambassador Bridge as an alternative.

"It certainly is causing some problems for commuters," says Delmore.

But he confirms ridership has dropped nine per cent since the work began last October.

“We're doing the best with what we got,” says Delmore. “The service we are providing does seem to work and it certainly is having a little bit of an impact on people who would want to use the tunnel bus in the evenings."

Brown says after a recent tour of the tunnel with mayor Drew Dilkens, she felt there was a lack of workers.

“One of the things that we observed and it was my observation was that the general contractor should have had more crews on site from the beginning to get the work done."

Detroit Windsor tunnel CEO Neal Belitsky says they have added some additional work to the project and at this point anticipate opening for traffic on a 24 hour basis by the end of December.

“The scope of work has not changed that much, they should have thrown more people at it and got the work done in a more expeditious fashion," says Brown.

Officials also wouldn't speculate on cost overruns for the project, which was initially estimated to cost $22 million.

Commuters are being asked to check the tunnel website or twitter account for closure updates.

Brown does say the tunnel will be open for the American Thanksgiving and holiday season weekends.