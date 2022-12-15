Frustration mounts over 'unredeemable' e-gift cards at Sobeys
To mark the season of giving, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association cashed in some Scene loyalty points to purchase e-gift cards for Sobeys to give out to people in need.
“It's a great program and it's a good way to discreetly support people who have a need right now,” said Flavio Volpe, the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA).
The APMA redeemed Scene points for $700 worth of e-gift cards.
But when the recipients went to use them at checkout they didn’t work.
One of the card recipients called Volpe and relayed the problem, telling Volpe he was told at the store that the system was down related to an IT issue the grocery chain was hit with the month before.
“If they have a problem with the system across the country. How many other people are relying on this method for food right now?” asked Volpe, who has been asking questions to Sobeys publicly over Twitter all week. “We engaged the company. You know, it's been five or six days of back and forth. I really didn't get a straight answer.”
Up until Thursday, Empire Co — Sobeys’ parent company — has been tight-lipped about an “IT systems issue” that began in early November, which disrupted the company’s software.
But Halifax-based food distribution professor Sylvain Charlebois says customers are noticing.
“Nobody appears to be able to use Scene at all,” said Charlebois, who is a professor at Dalhousie University. “So Sobeys has been operating without a loyalty program for well over a month now.”
The company broke its silence Thursday, estimating the undisclosed cyber-attack will cost it about $25 million, but the company wouldn’t disclose if it was ransomware or if it paid up to end the problem.
In a statement to CTV News, Sobeys public affairs lead Sarah Dawson said there are no issues redeeming gift cards nor is it related to the widespread IT systems issue. She adds the issue has since been resolved with the affected customers.
“We understand how important gift cards are to customers and their families at this time of year and regret these unfortunate but isolated incidents,” Dawson said in a statement.
Charlebois says loyalty programs are the next battleground for grocery giants competing for customers in a tight market, currently being affected by severe inflationary pressures.
“And that's why this is the one tool that Sobeys needs desperately, but it doesn't appear to have it right now,” Charlebois said.
Volpe says the APMA will still find a way to get resources to people in need, but not at Sobeys.
“We certainly are not going to be buying more cards to give to people to hope that they get through the gate,” Volpe said. “You know, we'll just find a different way to do it.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government is seeking to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after pedestrian struck at Waterloo roundabout
A 59-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged in connection to a Dec. 9 crash at a Waterloo roundabout that sent a 72-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Winter storm rolls into Waterloo region, drivers urged to use caution
A winter storm covered much of Waterloo region and the surrounding area in a layer of ice this morning with precipitation expected to change to snow this afternoon.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man charged in online child luring investigation
A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.
-
Power outages impacted residents across Barrie and surrounding area
A strong wind storm has knocked out the power in parts of Barrie and surrounding areas.
-
Ski season kicks off for another season despite challenging weather
The ski season has officially kicked off in central Ontario, with Mount St. Louis Moonstone and Blue Mountain now open to eager winter enthusiasts.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Sault-area English Catholic school board closes schools following ‘cyber incident’
The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board said in a statement it is recovering from a cyber-incident that first came to light Thursday morning.
-
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, Sault
Environment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
Here's how the city of Ottawa will clear 15 to 25 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall by Saturday morning. The city says "all available resources will be deployed" to respond to the storm.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Rain and freezing rain begins to change over to snow in parts of the GTA
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Ontario grandfather says he 'couldn’t believe' his huge lottery win
A 61-year-old Ontario grandfather says he had to check his winning lottery ticket five times before the reality of his luck sank in.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert over after child in Quebec found safe, police say
Quebec provincial police say a six-year-old child from the Quebec City area who was the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon has been found.
-
Bail granted for man, 45, accused in Montreal hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Weather conditions prompt highway closures, bus and school cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed, and schools and buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
-
Motorists assist driver in ditch, vehicle found to have been stolen: RCMP
A vehicle found in a ditch in rural Manitoba was determined to have been stolen, resulting in the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Calgary public school board adds fall break, pulls plug on year-round school system
The Calgary Board of Education will transition nearly all schools that had been operating on a modified year-round calendar to the traditional schedule beginning in the fall of 2023.
-
Shell Canada snapping up gas stations in preparation for energy transition
Shell Canada says its purchase of 56 gas stations from the parent company of Sobeys is part of Shell's long-term plan to grow its network of retail fuel stations across the country.
Edmonton
-
After years of work, Edmonton is backing out of the regional transit service that launches in the spring
The majority of Edmonton's city council voted Wednesday night to withdraw from a capital region transit plan – an estimated $15-million decision – citing cost and inefficiency.
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Alberta asks feds to raise income threshold on rent assistance program
Alberta is asking the federal government to increase the maximum income allowed to receive a one-time rent top-up payment.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since October
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose slightly this week to 374, the highest level seen in the province since Oct. 20.
-
Fentanyl dealer asks B.C. court for shorter sentence, citing deportation risk
A convicted fentanyl dealer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has lost his bid for a lighter sentence that would have decreased his risk of deportation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government is seeking to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.