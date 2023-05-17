Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Widespread frost is expected overnight into early Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” said the advisory.

There are still a couple days of sunshine in store for Windsor-Essex before the chance of rain moves back in to the region.

Temperatures are a little bit below the normal of 21 C for this time of year, reaching a high of 16 C on Wednesday.

Slight chance of showers expected Friday with cloudy periods on Saturday — the sun returns to wrap up the May long weekend on Sunday and Monday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 16. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 23.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday: Sunny. High 21.

- With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley.