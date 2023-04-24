Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Here's the forecast for the next several days:

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of rain showers near noon. High 10.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 12.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday: Showers. High 14.