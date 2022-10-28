Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says temperatures near or just below the freezing mark are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” said Environment Canada.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.