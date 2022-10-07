Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Patchy frost is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” says the advisory.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.