Frontline workers tribute concert coming to Caesars Windsor

Windsor, Ont. -

Two legendary Canadian rock bands will be part of a special tribute to frontline workers in March.

The six time Juno award winner Loverboy and Honeymoon Suite will bring their high energy shows to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on March 3.

LiUNA! and Yunity are hosting the concert and union president Rob Petronin says half the ticket sales will be offered to front line and essential staff through their places of employment — raffled off as prizes.

For the rest, tickets are scheduled to go on sale at the box office and online starting at 10 a.m. Friday.