From Windsor-Essex to the Amazing Race Canada finish line… Craig Ramsay is a winner
The title of reigning Amazing Race Canada champion in part belongs to Harrow’s own Craig Ramsay.
Ramsay and race partner Catherine Wreford Ledlow crossed the finish line firs on Tuesday’s season eight finale
“I was like, ‘this isn’t real. Did we really just do this?’” Wreford Ledlow recalls in an interview with CTV Windsor.
After travelling across five provinces, 24 cities and more than 20,000 km from coast to coast, the pair takes home a brand new pickup truck each, $250,000 cash and tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world.
Ramsay says his winnings will go towards a construction project he already has on the go near his hometown of Harrow.
He says the support he has received from viewers across all of Windsor-Essex has been incredible.
“A Harrow boy — or man — won the Amazing Race Canada,” he says in disbelief.
“It’s such a powerful statement to make and I can’t believe they’re talking about me — but I’ll gladly take the title.”
He says he shares the win with anyone in his hometown who’s invested in him growing up — contributing to him becoming a “decent adult.”
“Not decent, amazing,” Wreford Ledlow interjects.
The pair watched their win at a screening in Toronto with the other three finalist teams.
Ramsay says he plans to host a hometown screening of the finale in the Windsor-Essex region in October, to watch his victory with friends and family.
