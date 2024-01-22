From snow to rain, a change in the forecast this week

A change is coming in this week's forecast - from shovels to umbrellas, rain is on the way.

After plunging into a deep freeze with travel advisories and snow squalls, rain is in the forecast this week with sunshine on the way for the weekend.

Still periods of snow on Monday but changing to freezing rain or rain on Tuesday as the temperature climbs above the freezing mark by Wednesday.

Showers continue through the end of the week before the temperatures dip back down around normal ranges for this time of year.

The average daytime high this time of year is around -1 C and the low around -9 C.

