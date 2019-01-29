

Bundle up Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected for the region.

The agency has issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.



A frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in wind chill values of -30 Celcius to -35 Tuesday night through to Friday morning.



Cold arctic air will settle over Southern Ontario Tuesday night.

Overnight low temperatures between -20 and -25 degrees combined with winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h will result in wind chill values in the range of -30 to -35.



Conditions should improve Friday as milder air moves into the region.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.



Environment Canada is reminding anyone outside to cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.



Keep animals in mind too. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

