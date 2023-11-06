Friends preparing for potential fight on national stage

News -

Windsor boxer Jayden Trudell recently won the Ontario title in the 71k (156lbs) division.

“It's nice. It's just one step out of the way to getting to where I wanna be,” said Trudell who is working towards his goal of being in the Paris Olympic Summer Games next year.

Heading into provincials, the 19-year-old was undefeated in the 147-pound weight class.

That division isn't offered at the Olympics so he moved up to 71k and is already comfortable there.

“This year if I do win at 156 I'll be #1 at 147 and 156, in two different weight classes which is also pretty cool,” Trudell said.

For that to happen he'll have to put a friendship on hold. One of his opponents at nationals could be the Quebec champion who happens to hail from the City of Windsor.

“Outside the ring I love him but when it comes to, it's a fight, you know,” said Trudell who knew the move up could pit the two in the right for a fight at some point. “Yeah, but I mean there's not...He knows and I know it's all love.”

Trudell and Lee trained together before Lee moved to Montreal.

“At the end of the day it's all respect,” said Lee who is training with national team boxers at the Quebec National Training Centre. “I decided to take a leap of faith and believe in my own abilities to make sure that all my energy is going towards boxing.

The 24-year-old was excited to see Jayden emerge as Ontario champ.

“It's great to see two kids from such a small city fighting for the same thing.”

Mary Spencer is the last boxer to represent our region at the Olympics. The national champ will advance to an Olympic qualifier in March in Italy.

“Windsor is known for producing good boxers and it's continuing on with Hunter and now Jayden.” Said Cedric Benn, who trains Lee when he is in the city.

Trudell’s coach Andre Georges says he is looking forward to the tournament. “Yeah, we know him and he knows us and we've done sparring so ya he's got some tips on us and we got some tips on him. The best fighter that night will win.”