Friends and families celebrate Easter at Willistead Manor

The annual Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet has returned at the Willistead Manor for its fourth year.

The brunch is part of the historic mansion's At the Manor event series and is produced through a collaboration between the City of Windsor's culture and events department and the manor’s exclusive caterer Thyme To-Go.

"I believe this is our fourth year. It's our second year back since COVID," said Thyme To-Go manager Kayla Reid.

The event also includes an Easter egg hunt for children, both inside and outside of the manor. Seating was offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"In terms of preparation, it’s a lot of designing the menu and making sure it is curated to suit not just children but also the adults," said Reid.

"We've been here since probably 9 a.m. setting up. We also spent all day yesterday setting up as well. So it takes a lot of time and manpower but this team is very good at what they do."

The At the Manor series continues on May 14 for the return of the annual Mother’s Day Brunch inside Willistead Manor.