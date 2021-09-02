WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Hail Mary pass may have just saved the local high school football season.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School board voted in favour to send out football helmets that require recertification, to possibly allow for a football season in the calendar year.

Last month, all three local school boards decided to cancel the season.

Listed as determining factors: the need to recondition and certify helmets, coaches need to be certified and teams need to hold 10 practices with full pads before the season begins. The boards feel there isn't enough time to make all of that happen in a safe way.

The financial cost in unknown at this time.

On Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommended the local public, catholic and french boards cancel all extra curricular activities until at least October.

Just prior to the start of Wednesdays meeting, a rally was held outside the public board office, by parents and students who were in favour of a football season.

“The lack of football is gonna disproportionately impact families that can’t afford to play rec sports,” says Amy Johnson.

Her son is in grade 11, and missed the entire football season last year.

“High school sports are kind of an equalizer and students who can’t afford to play anything else, can afford to go to high school and play a sport where the equipment is provided for them.”

There is no word if The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and French Catholic School Board will now reconsider opting out the season.