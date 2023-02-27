Freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a freezing rain warning.

According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain above zero in areas closer to Lake Erie, where precipitation may remain as rain throughout the day.

In addition to the freezing rain, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected today into tonight.

Monday: Becoming cloudy this morning then rain. Risk of freezing rain late this morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming east 50 gusting to 70 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Monday Night: Periods of rain or drizzle ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this evening. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 1.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.