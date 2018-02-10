

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under freezing rain warnings.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected beginning Sunday morning and ending Sunday afternoon.



Another round of snow will develop overnight as well. Snow will mix with ice pellets and accumulate 2 to 5 centimetres Sunday morning before changing to freezing rain.

Freezing rain will persist for several hours before changing back to light snow Sunday afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, the agency says.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Meanwhile Windsor-Essex had a record-breaking snowfall Friday.

Environment Canada reported 18.4 centimetres of snow fell, breaking a record of 14.5 centimetres set in 1970.

