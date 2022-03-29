Freezing rain and ice pellets in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor-Essex is expected to have one more day of below average temperatures before warming up mid-week.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high 5C but a wind chill of -13C in the morning.

Increasing cloudiness late this evening then a 70 per cent chance of freezing rain, ice pellets or rain overnight. East wind gusting to 30 km/h after midnight and down to a low -3C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 15C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday. It'll be windy and a high 12C.

Friday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high 6C.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Saturday, with a high 10C.

On Sunday - a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

The average high this time of year is 9C and the average low is -0.2C.