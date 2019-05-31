

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is staying out of the latest trade dispute between the U.S. and Mexico.

Some analysts say U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican goods starting June 10th could derail the new North American free trade deal, which must be ratified by those two countries as well as Canada to take effect.

Trump says he wants Mexico to stop migrants from Central and South America from reaching the U.S. border.

Freeland says the issue is really a bilateral dispute between the United States and Mexico -- just as any discussions between Canada and the U.S. about their border are a bilateral issue.

She adds Canada will move forward on ratifying the revised NATFA deal as the other two countries do -- implying Canada won't charge ahead if one or both of them holds up the agreement.

Mexico's trade negotiator today called Trump's threat "most serious" but held back on harsh criticism.

Jesus Seade says if the United States imposes new tariffs Mexico will have to respond forcefully but he wants to see how real the threat is.