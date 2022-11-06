Free yoga, boxing, swimming and spin classes up for grabs at new university sports complex

The Toldo Lancer Centre (TLC) will play host for day one of the three-day "Movement Marathon," hosted by Family Fuse.

“It is 12 hours, over three days, four consecutive hours of movement,” says Christie Nelson, co-founder of the Windsor-based agency that supports black families in our community.

“This amazing new building, the Toldo Lancer Centre, it's not just for the [university] students and the campus community. It's for the entire Windsor-Essex community at large,” says Giulia Barile, associate coordinator of the TLC.

Barile says they partnered with Family Fuse in 2021 for a virtual event.

But now the TLC is completed, and so the Nov. 11 event is open to anyone age 13 and up.

“It's just gonna be a really great event where we bring everybody together to build some unity in our community and raise awareness,” says Nelson. “If we were to raise some funds that's awesome too, because we want to expand our work.”

Nelson and two other moms started Family Fuse three years ago because they experienced “challenges and barriers to success in the education system" with their own children.

With the help of a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, Family Fuse offers free workshops and one-on-one support for families who may be struggling.

“Whether it's within their friend groups or whether it's within the school environment and the classrooms, we just thought this would be a great advantage if we were able to support the black parents, guardians and caregivers to navigate the education system,” she says.

Nelson is encouraging teams of four to sign up for the Movement Marathon, to get families to be active and have some fun.

Days two and three of the event will be held at Family Homes and Community Partnerships at 900 Howard Avenue.

You can sign up for events on the Family Fuse website.