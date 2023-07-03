Free summer reading program being offered at Windsor Public Library
Windsor Public Library is once again offering a full summer of free activities for children.
The fun officially kicks off on Saturday, July 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chisholm Branch of Windsor Public Library (1075 Ypres). There will be games, crafts, face painting, cake and more to get children excited to read all summer long.
The theme this year is “Read, Learn and Discover with Windsor Public Library”.
The goal is for kids of all ages to get the chance to explore stories and activities that encourage them to discover what’s in their own back yard and beyond. Organizers say from Candy Olympics to Un-BEE-lievable Fun to Galaxy Voyageurs galore, there is something for everyone.
Summer programs run throughout July and August at all WPL locations.
Parents and children are reminded to drop in to any neighbourhood Windsor Public Library location and pick up a SRP Package, including Bingo Cards for kids, teens and adults and a Reading Tracking Log any time after July 10. Those attending the kickoff on July 8 can get theirs then.
This year children who participate are able to collect Brag Tags and win prizes throughout the summer. WPL strives to inspire children to keep reading all summer long through regular visits to their public libraries.
