Free skating offered at Windsor arenas this winter

The City of Windsor is offering free indoor and outdoor skating during the winter months.

Free Indoor Skating Options:

Adie Knox arena on Saturdays from 4:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. from until Saturday March 30, 2024

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex on Saturdays from 4:25 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. until March 30, 2024, and on Sundays from 1:25 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. until March 24, 2024.

Forest Glade Arena on Fridays from 7:55 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. until March 22, 2024

WFCU Centre on Saturdays from 4:50 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. until March 23, 2024

Free Outdoor Skating Options:

Lanspeary Lions Ice Rink (weather permitting):

Monday through Friday 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. until March 1, 2024

Sundays 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. until February 25, 2024

You can visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca for all of the skating times and to check for any closures that could impact individual dates.