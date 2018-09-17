

CTV Windsor





Patrons heading to the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Chatham-Kent can take a free shuttle to get there.

Citilinx will operate the shuttle from the Walmart parking lot on St. Clair Street to the IPM from Tuesday, through Saturday.

The Citilinx shuttle will take patrons to the IPM general parking location, where they can hop aboard a wagon along with other match goers and be transported to the gate entrance.

The shuttle will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

An anonymous donor is providing funding to make the shuttle free. Walmart is allowing the service to operate from their location.

Riders will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

All three party leaders will be at the IPM on Tuesday and will take part in the parade at 10:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony is at 12 p.m.